Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan Purchases 2,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Paul Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.69 per share, with a total value of $195,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Woodward alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Paul Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of Woodward stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00.

Woodward Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. 404,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.