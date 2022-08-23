Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $29.38 million and $24.26 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $17.52 or 0.00081607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. "

