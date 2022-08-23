Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South Property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

