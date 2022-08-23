xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Cap of $254,174.38

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $254,174.38 and $18.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003133 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000239 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

