XYO Market Capitalization Tops $104.55 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $104.55 million and $1.92 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.