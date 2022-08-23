Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $166,105.12 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $166,105.12 and $54,437.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

