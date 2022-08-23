Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

