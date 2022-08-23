ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $149,483.49 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $149,483.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00307043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00117235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00080872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.