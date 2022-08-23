Zebi Token Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $124,116.52 and $509.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,247,008,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,916,309 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

