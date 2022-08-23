Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,086. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $105.85.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $660,548 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

