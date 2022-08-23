Zipmex (ZMT) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zipmex has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $14,292.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zipmex Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
