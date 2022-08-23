Zipmex (ZMT) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zipmex has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $14,292.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

