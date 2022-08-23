Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-$1.100 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.58.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 15.4 %

ZM traded down $15.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 698,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $357.93.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

