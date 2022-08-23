Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.385-$4.395, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.44. 7,271,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,369. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $357.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.34.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 86,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

