Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.44, but opened at $86.55. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $85.70, with a volume of 184,761 shares trading hands.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 12.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

