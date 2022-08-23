ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
ZTO stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
