ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.