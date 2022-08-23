Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 691,547 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

