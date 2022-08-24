111 (YI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The business had revenue of $470.49 million for the quarter.

111 stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. 111 has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

