111 (YI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%. The business had revenue of $470.49 million for the quarter.
111 Stock Up 12.0 %
111 stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. 111 has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.01.
About 111
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
