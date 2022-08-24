1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1,242.7% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $5,866.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00150372 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

