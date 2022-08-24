1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 2.9%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.