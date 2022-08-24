22,865 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

