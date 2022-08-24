23,795 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

