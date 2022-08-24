30,431 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1,605.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,069. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.11. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

