30,466 Shares in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
