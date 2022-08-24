30,466 Shares in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.48.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.