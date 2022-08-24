450,000 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.20% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 5,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

