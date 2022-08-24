59,923 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.9% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.3% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,498,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $333,277,000 after acquiring an additional 110,434 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

META traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.76. 149,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

