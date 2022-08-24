682 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $342.70. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,607. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.98 and its 200-day moving average is $384.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

