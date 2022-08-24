7,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 168,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,905. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

