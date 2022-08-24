7,300 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CRH

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

