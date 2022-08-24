81,320 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.28% of CMC Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP remained flat at $173.69 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CMC Materials

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

