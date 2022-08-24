9,547 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,479,416. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.