AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of AbbVie worth $419,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

