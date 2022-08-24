Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.90 and last traded at C$15.50. Approximately 129,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 199,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26. The firm has a market cap of C$794.66 million and a PE ratio of -26.23.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

