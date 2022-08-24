ACENT (ACE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $360,828.00

ACENT (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $360,828.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

