ACT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.18. 7,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,648. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.