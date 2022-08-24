ACT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

ACT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. iCAD comprises approximately 1.4% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of iCAD worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 226,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 51,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

iCAD Stock Performance

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $12.73.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

