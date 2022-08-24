Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Up 8.7%

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 21,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 732,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Adagio Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adagio Therapeutics news, Director Marc Elia acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,398,250 shares in the company, valued at $29,888,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagio Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

See Also

