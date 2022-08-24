Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. Advaxis shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 3,106 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis ( OTCMKTS:ADXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.