Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. Advaxis shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 3,106 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
