Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.08.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 36.0 %
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $748.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
