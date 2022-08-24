Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 108,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 677,578 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.16.
Several analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.
The company has a market cap of $744.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
