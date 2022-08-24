AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.07. 11,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 126,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AerSale by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

