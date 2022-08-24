AFEN Blockchain Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $61,358.13 and $22,356.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain
