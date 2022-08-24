Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aferian Stock Performance
Aferian stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Aferian has a 1 year low of GBX 128 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($1.99).
Aferian Company Profile
