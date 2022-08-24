Aidos Kuneen Price Down 10.7% This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $4.05 million and $247,174.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,455.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.31 or 0.07687284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00157370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00263582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00718191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00623135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.