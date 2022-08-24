AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.49. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 113,531 shares.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

