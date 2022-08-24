Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Down 1.4%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 32,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 134,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

