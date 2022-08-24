Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

