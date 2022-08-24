Akroma Trading 48.3% Lower This Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Akroma has a market cap of $16,447.37 and approximately $31.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

