Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

