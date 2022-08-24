Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $27.33 or 0.00126829 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and $4.03 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,717,514 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,703 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

