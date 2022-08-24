Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,350 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

AA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 37,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

